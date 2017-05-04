Winning at Cruisin' the Chisholm Trai...

Winning at Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail': Duncan Car Show Winners Announced

Monday Apr 24

Main Street Duncan, Inc presented over 70 trophies and over $1,000 in prizes at 10th annual The Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show in downtown Duncan, Oklahoma. "We had a great two days," said Main Street Duncan Car Show Chairperson, Jeff Bruehl "and had over 250 participants over the two-days."

Duncan, OK

