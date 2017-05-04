Winning at Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail': Duncan Car Show Winners Announced
Main Street Duncan, Inc presented over 70 trophies and over $1,000 in prizes at 10th annual The Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show in downtown Duncan, Oklahoma. "We had a great two days," said Main Street Duncan Car Show Chairperson, Jeff Bruehl "and had over 250 participants over the two-days."
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma/Cops Harassing women
|Mar '17
|FedUp
|1
|Police Harassment in Duncan, Oklahoma (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Got some gone
|15
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan '17
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Minority Democrat
|3
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan '17
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Jan '17
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
|4 More years of Mckinney Corruption (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Mr F
|8
