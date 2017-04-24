United Way of Stephens County Day of Caring Volunteers Needed
There will be 15 or 16 projects ranging from weeding flower beds and planting new shrubs to organizing office files and food pantries; painting interior and exterior walls; updating parking lot striping; replacing worn doors; mowing grass and trimming trees; cleaning camp cabins and grounds; light carpentry work; cleaning windows; and pressure washing sidewalks for volunteers to help with. "It will be a busy day," Nicole Punneo, chairman of the United Way board, said of the Day of Caring, "but a lot of good things will happen and a lot of us will walk away with a feeling of having helped and also learning and understanding more the mission of each agency."
