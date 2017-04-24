United Way of Stephens County Day of ...

United Way of Stephens County Day of Caring Volunteers Needed

Read more: KSWO

There will be 15 or 16 projects ranging from weeding flower beds and planting new shrubs to organizing office files and food pantries; painting interior and exterior walls; updating parking lot striping; replacing worn doors; mowing grass and trimming trees; cleaning camp cabins and grounds; light carpentry work; cleaning windows; and pressure washing sidewalks for volunteers to help with. "It will be a busy day," Nicole Punneo, chairman of the United Way board, said of the Day of Caring, "but a lot of good things will happen and a lot of us will walk away with a feeling of having helped and also learning and understanding more the mission of each agency."

