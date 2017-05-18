Duncan asking for residents opinions ...

Duncan asking for residents opinions on lake improvements

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: KSWO

Duncan residents are getting a chance to voice their opinions on what improvements and recreational activities they want to see at the city's lakes. Thursday night, the Duncan Lakes Commission and the City of Duncan will host a public meeting to get input in the ongoing planning process.

