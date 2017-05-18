Duncan asking for residents opinions on lake improvements
Duncan residents are getting a chance to voice their opinions on what improvements and recreational activities they want to see at the city's lakes. Thursday night, the Duncan Lakes Commission and the City of Duncan will host a public meeting to get input in the ongoing planning process.
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma/Cops Harassing women
|Mar '17
|FedUp
|1
|Police Harassment in Duncan, Oklahoma (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Got some gone
|15
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan '17
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Minority Democrat
|3
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan '17
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Jan '17
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
|4 More years of Mckinney Corruption (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Mr F
|8
