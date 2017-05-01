City of Duncan and Lakes Commission upgrading Clear Creek Lake fish house
City of Duncan and Lakes Commission upgrading Clear Creek Lake f - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - DUNCAN, OK The City of Duncan and the Duncan Lakes Commission have started working on several projects to upgrade some of the Lakes in Duncan.One of those projects include the Clear Creek Lake Fishing House--which residents say had become not only an eyesore, but unsafe.
