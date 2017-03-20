Former Oklahoma teacher's aide out on...

Former Oklahoma teacher's aide out on bond for second-degree rape arrested again

Monday Mar 20

A former Duncan High School teacher's aide who was out on bond for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student was arrested for the second time for lewd acts with a child. The girl told her father that the messages were from Darryl Stevenson, a teacher's aide at Duncan High School, KSWO reports.

