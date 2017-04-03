Emergency managers gather for Southwe...

Emergency managers gather for Southwest Emergency Management Workshop

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: KSWO

This is Emergency Management Week in Oklahoma and a group of area emergency managers gathered in Duncan for the Southwest Emergency Management Workshop. The workshop focuses on public assistance training which teaches emergency managers how to document damage following a disaster so counties can receive compensation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

