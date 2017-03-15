Duncan police search for missing teen...

Duncan police search for missing teenage girl with autism

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Katelyn E. Braly is reportedly described as an 18-year-old white female who has brown hair with blond tips, blue eyes, is 5'7" tall and 130 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duncan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oklahoma/Cops Harassing women Mar 26 FedUp 1
Police Harassment in Duncan, Oklahoma (Nov '15) Mar 16 Got some gone 15
Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C. Jan '17 Kenny Mason 1
Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16) Jan '17 Minority Democrat 4
News Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r... Jan '17 Bounty Hunter 1
COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ? Jan '17 Edward Ed Jones 2
Praise God for the rain (May '15) Jan '17 Prayer Party 2
See all Duncan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duncan Forum Now

Duncan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duncan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Duncan, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC