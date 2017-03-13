City of Duncan certified healthy comm...

City of Duncan certified healthy community

Monday Mar 6 Read more: KSWO

The City of Duncan is now a certified health community that continues to strive to become a healthier place to live, work, and play after receiving recognition from the State Department of Health. The certificate showcases a wide range of things from businesses, to schools, and churches that are committed to supporting healthy choices through environmental and policy changes.

