City of Duncan certified healthy community
The City of Duncan is now a certified health community that continues to strive to become a healthier place to live, work, and play after receiving recognition from the State Department of Health. The certificate showcases a wide range of things from businesses, to schools, and churches that are committed to supporting healthy choices through environmental and policy changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
