United Way of Stephens County fundraising deadline looms
The United Way of Stephens County fundraising campaign deadline is February 28th and they are 92 percent of the way there. "We're really proud of the communities we serve for answering the call to help those less fortunate," campaign chairman Marty Askins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan '17
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Minority Democrat
|4
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan '17
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Jan '17
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
|Praise God for the rain (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Prayer Party
|2
|4 More years of Mckinney Corruption (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Mr F
|8
|Ed Darling rehash in Duncan (May '11)
|Oct '16
|MCL
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duncan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC