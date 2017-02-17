Tenants give new life to Town Plaza in Duncan
Matt and Melody Setters' cat, Leroy, jet black and uncompromisingly independent, roams the third floor of a century old building a block off Main Street in downtown Duncan, adding a small bit of irony to the story told of the place's fading reputation as a local cathouse. A couple of floors below, there's new paint and artwork on the walls, clean windows, polished floors and a fresh feel in the air, definitely oriented more toward the present and future than the past.
