OK public schools shorted $8.4 millio...

OK public schools shorted $8.4 million in aid in February

Friday Feb 17

Oklahoma public schools are being told they'll be shorted millions of dollars thanks to lagging state revenue for the second month in a row. According to KWTV, schools will be shorted another $8.4 million in state aid bringing the total to $18.1 million for 2017.

