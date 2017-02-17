Emergency crews responding to one-vehicle wreck on I-20 westbound, near Lindale
Emergency crews are at the scene of a one-vehicle wreck at mile marker 548 of Interstate 20 on Tuesday, according to Smith County Sheriff's Office. President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned, following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan 18
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan 18
|Minority Democrat
|4
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan 18
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Jan 18
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
|Praise God for the rain (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Prayer Party
|2
|4 More years of Mckinney Corruption (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Mr F
|8
|Ed Darling rehash in Duncan (May '11)
|Oct '16
|MCL
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duncan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC