Duncan Game Wardens search for information about poached deer

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KSWO

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Game Wardens in Stephens County need your help identifying the person who poached a female doe in the Duncan area. On Saturday February 11 between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., a gunshot was heard around Plato Road and 3 Mile Road, west of Duncan.

