CU-Duncan receives grant

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KSWO

Cameron University students in and around Stephens County will soon be able to take science courses at the CU-Duncan Campus, thanks to a federal grant triggering an influx of funding. The university learned on Wednesday they'd received 850,000 dollars from the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.

Duncan, OK

