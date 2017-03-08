CU-Duncan receives grant
Cameron University students in and around Stephens County will soon be able to take science courses at the CU-Duncan Campus, thanks to a federal grant triggering an influx of funding. The university learned on Wednesday they'd received 850,000 dollars from the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.
