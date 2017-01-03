Duck hunter drowns trying to save dog...

Duck hunter drowns trying to save dog in Stephens County on Saturday

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said Tanner James Shorter, 22, of Duncan, tried to rescue his dog that was retrieving a duck on Saturday near Duncan. Shorter and the dog broke through the ice and fell in the water.

