Transformer fire knocks out power for some in Duncan
Transformer fire knocks out power for some in Duncan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - DUNCAN, Ok A fire at a power plant in Duncan has caused a power outage effecting parts of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Wed
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Minority Democrat
|4
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Wed
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Wed
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
|Praise God for the rain (May '15)
|Jan 8
|Prayer Party
|2
|4 More years of Mckinney Corruption (Jul '16)
|Jan 3
|Mr F
|8
|Ed Darling rehash in Duncan (May '11)
|Oct '16
|MCL
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duncan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC