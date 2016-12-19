Sarita Baddorf
AMBOY – Sarita Baddorf, 66, of Amboy, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at her home. She was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frederick and Veta Kirk.
