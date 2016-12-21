Friday is the final day of Duncan Rotary's 59th Annual Christmas Auction
DUNCAN, OK Duncan's 59th Annual Rotary Christmas Auction to raise money for clothes and shoes for local children in need concludes Friday evening. "The more money we are able to raise, the more children we are able to help," said Christmas Auction Chair, Dr. Brendhan Fritts.
