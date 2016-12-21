Duncan teacher surprised with full fu...

Duncan teacher surprised with full furniture set

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KSWO

DUNCAN, OK The Oklahoma Education Association and Galleria Furniture worked together to surprise a local teacher with a full furniture set for Christmas. Terry Evans, a special education teacher of 30 years, received a full living room set, a Christmas meal and gifts for her family during a special presentation Thursday afternoon at Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

