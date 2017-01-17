Cop Church delivers Christmas dinners to families in Stephens County
Cop Church was started back in September by Stephens' County Sheriff Investigator Kevin Tyus. He said he came up with the idea after the recent police shootings in Dallas and wanted to find a way for law enforcement families to come together, worship, and eat dinner.
Read more at KSWO.
