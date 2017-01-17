Cop Church delivers Christmas dinners...

Cop Church delivers Christmas dinners to families in Stephens County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KSWO

Cop Church was started back in September by Stephens' County Sheriff Investigator Kevin Tyus. He said he came up with the idea after the recent police shootings in Dallas and wanted to find a way for law enforcement families to come together, worship, and eat dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duncan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C. Wed Kenny Mason 1
Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16) Wed Minority Democrat 4
News Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r... Wed Bounty Hunter 1
COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ? Wed Edward Ed Jones 2
Praise God for the rain (May '15) Jan 8 Prayer Party 2
4 More years of Mckinney Corruption (Jul '16) Jan 3 Mr F 8
Ed Darling rehash in Duncan (May '11) Oct '16 MCL 9
See all Duncan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duncan Forum Now

Duncan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duncan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Duncan, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC