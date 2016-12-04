Australian Baseball Playera s Murderer to Be Re-Sentenced

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out the sentence for a teenage gang member convicted of murdering an Australian college baseball player, KFOR reported. Chancy Luna, along with James Edwards, was charged in 2013 with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Lane, 22. A third teen, Michael Jones, was charged with accessory after the fact and with driving a vehicle while a weapon was discharged.

