Man charged in murder of Duncan woman

Tuesday Nov 29

We have new information; a man suspected of killing a 20-year-old Duncan woman is now charged with first-degree murder. Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia was initially considered a person of interest in the crime which happened on or about November 5. That's when the body of Linda Salazar was found in a shed in southwest Marlow.

