Economist: recovering oil industry and national economy are helping Oklahoma
Russell Evans is the executive director of the Steven C. Agee Economic Research & Policy Institute at Oklahoma City University's Meinder's School of Business. [Photo by Michael Wyke, Tulsa World] A slowing U.S. economy early this year added to the challenges Oklahoma has faced with two years of lower oil and natural gas prices, Oklahoma City University economist Russell Evans said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Duncan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kasi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Dec 5
|Marlow Times
|9
|Ed Darling rehash in Duncan (May '11)
|Oct '16
|MCL
|9
|Siberian Husky puppies for adoption (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|Navy_vet
|5
|4 More years of Mckinney Corruption
|Sep '16
|Waiting
|7
|I truly miss you
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Oklahoma towns with strange names to visit (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Phillip
|24
|Stephens County E911 (Apr '11)
|Aug '16
|rkp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duncan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC