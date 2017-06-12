The Nolan County Sheriff's Office wel...

The Nolan County Sheriff's Office welcomes new Deputy

Steven Guerra was sworn in Monday morning at the Nolan County Sheriff's Office as the newest deputy sheriff. In attendance at the swearing in were a couple of his new colleagues including, Sheriff David Warren.

