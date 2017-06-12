Dumas residents prepare for 71st Dogie Days celebration
Dogie Days, a four day event, is less than a week away, and on Thursday volunteers came out to cut, season and wrap up meat. Countless volunteers prepped over 10,000 pounds of meat for the Dumas Noon Lions Club's famous real pit barbeque brisket.
