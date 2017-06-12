CAP provides gas bill relief for elderly, disabled
The City of Dumas' Citizens Assistance Program, or CAP, is a program designed to help the city's low-income elderly residents and those who are 100 percent disabled. The program offers monthly financial relief applied to qualifying residents' gas bills during the winter months of December, January and February .
