Only a few hundred left without power by Monday
Following weekend storms that featured heavy snow and strong winds, nearly 3,000 people were still without power as of Monday morning, but by Monday afternoon that number had dropped closer to 1,000 and by 5 p.m. only 333 were waiting to be restored. According to Xcel Energy's Wes Reeves, 2,917 people were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, with power outages reported across the northern part of the Panhandle from Amarillo up to Dalhart and over to Perryton.
