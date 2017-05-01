Only a few hundred left without power...

Only a few hundred left without power by Monday

Next Story Prev Story
May 1, 2017 Read more: Amarillo.com

Following weekend storms that featured heavy snow and strong winds, nearly 3,000 people were still without power as of Monday morning, but by Monday afternoon that number had dropped closer to 1,000 and by 5 p.m. only 333 were waiting to be restored. According to Xcel Energy's Wes Reeves, 2,917 people were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, with power outages reported across the northern part of the Panhandle from Amarillo up to Dalhart and over to Perryton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dumas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Wed Doublhi 98
News One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16) Jun 2 Farting video 15
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Who's hiring? (Mar '16) Jun 2 harry 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May 10 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
See all Dumas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dumas Forum Now

Dumas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dumas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Dumas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC