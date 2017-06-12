Dumas teens can train to be firefight...

Dumas teens can train to be firefighters through new program

Wednesday May 17

The Fire Explorer program new to Dumas will give teens hands on training for fire and emergency medical situations, and it will help them decide if firefighting is a career path they want to follow. Teens ages 14 and older who sign up to be fire explorers will go through the same extensive training Dumas firefighters go through.

