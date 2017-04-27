Say it isn't snow: Cold weather comin...

Say it isn't snow: Cold weather coming to Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

Apr 27, 2017 Read more: Amarillo.com

It is almost May and while the Amarillo area saw temperatures approach 90 degrees earlier this week, today the National Weather Service is calling for snow for much of the Panhandle on Saturday night, leading to the cancellation or postponement of some Saturday events. NWS is predicting snow in the northern, western, and central parts of the Texas Panhandle on Saturday, with the northwest corner to get the biggest snowfall totals.

