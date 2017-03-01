Granado found guilty of Assault on a ...

Granado found guilty of Assault on a Public Servant

13 hrs ago Read more: Moore County News-Press

On Friday, in the 69th District Court of Moore County, Adam Granado was found guilty by a jury on two counts of Assault on a Public Servant. Judge Ron Enns ordered a Pre-Sentencing Investigation be conducted and will set a date for sentencing.

