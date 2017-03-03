Court makes drug-trafficker pay $2.4 million
A man sentenced to prison for his alleged role in a drug trafficking organization was ordered to pay more than $2 million to the government. Court makes drug-trafficker pay $2.4 million A man sentenced to prison for his alleged role in a drug trafficking organization was ordered to pay more than $2 million to the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Dumas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar 6
|ChartPhartss
|1
|hey I have some guy from Fritz Texas offering ...
|Mar 4
|lulu
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb 27
|seismos
|3
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Lova
|8
|shelly buckaloo
|Feb 26
|CityEmployee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dumas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC