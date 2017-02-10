Tuesday morning wreck claims four lives

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Moore County News-Press

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a two-vehicle crash this morning on US-287 in Moore County, resulting in the death of four people. At approximately 5:19 a.m., Marc Joseph, 45, of Dumas, was driving a 2011 Nissan Rogue north in the northbound lane of US-287 approximately two miles north of Dumas.

