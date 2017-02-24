Dumas teacher placed on leave amid al...

Dumas teacher placed on leave amid allegations of misconduct involving a student

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Amarillo.com

A Dumas Independent School District teacher was placed on administrative leave due to allegations of "educator misconduct" involving a student, Superintendent Monty Hysinger said Friday in a statement. "Dumas ISD is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law and will coordinate its own investigation with these authorities," Hysinger said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dumas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Sun Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar 6 ChartPhartss 1
hey I have some guy from Fritz Texas offering ... Mar 4 lulu 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb 27 seismos 3
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Feb 26 Lova 8
shelly buckaloo Feb 26 CityEmployee 2
See all Dumas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dumas Forum Now

Dumas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dumas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dumas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC