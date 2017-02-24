Dumas teacher placed on leave amid allegations of misconduct involving a student
A Dumas Independent School District teacher was placed on administrative leave due to allegations of "educator misconduct" involving a student, Superintendent Monty Hysinger said Friday in a statement. "Dumas ISD is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law and will coordinate its own investigation with these authorities," Hysinger said.
