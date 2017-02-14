Don Nicholson is running for AC board
Don Nicholson, a 67-year-old public health specialist, filed paperwork Monday to run for Amarillo College Board of Regents. Nicholson previously served on the board from 2008 to 2015, when he lost a bid for re-election.
