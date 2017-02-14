Don Nicholson is running for AC board

Don Nicholson is running for AC board

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Amarillo.com

Don Nicholson, a 67-year-old public health specialist, filed paperwork Monday to run for Amarillo College Board of Regents. Nicholson previously served on the board from 2008 to 2015, when he lost a bid for re-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dumas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri WetPhartzs 1,118
Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11) Feb 13 Long and hard 8
Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde... Feb 13 MadPreacherOfAmar... 1
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Feb 11 Reed22 6
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 11 ICE Capitan 2
Murders in the 1980 Feb 9 Girl from Oklahoma 1
Help!!! Jan 25 Sariahnico13 1
See all Dumas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dumas Forum Now

Dumas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dumas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Dumas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC