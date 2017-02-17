4 killed in morning wreck on SH 287

Tuesday Feb 7

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a major accident 2 miles north of Dumas on Highway 287 that has resulted in 4 fatalities. The 2 vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. As of 8:45 a.m., multiple first responders are still on scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

