4 killed in morning wreck on SH 287
The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a major accident 2 miles north of Dumas on Highway 287 that has resulted in 4 fatalities. The 2 vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. As of 8:45 a.m., multiple first responders are still on scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
