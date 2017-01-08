Mr. and Mrs. Turner

Mr. and Mrs. Turner

Saturday Jan 7

Dan and Terrie Turner of Amarillo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at First Baptist Church in Amarillo hosted by their children and grandchildren. The couple has previously resided in Lubbock, Fort Worth, Saginaw and in Dumas for 34 years.

