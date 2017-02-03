2 Texans die in single-vehicle crash ...

2 Texans die in single-vehicle crash in Oklahoma Panhandle

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two Texans were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in the Oklahoma Panhandle. An OHP report says 37-year-old Yudelsy Torres Vazquez and 55-year-old Dalia Rodriguez Rodriguez - both of Dumas, Texas - died in the crash Monday near Goodwell.

