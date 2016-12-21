Risa Franco, center, of Dumas, Tex., ...

Risa Franco, center, of Dumas, Tex., talks with vi

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Risa Franco, center, of Dumas, Tex., talks with visitors about her husband M.S. Franco's western art at the NFR Cowboy Christmas gift show in the South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dumas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case Dec 3 DC Dave 17
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Who's hiring? (Mar '16) Mar '16 432lookin4wrk 1
Review: Double H Auto (Apr '15) Jul '15 VDN2015 2
News Dumas police blame communication flaw for illeg... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tomin cali 3
Murdered man from costa rica (Apr '11) Apr '15 Jose 3
See all Dumas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dumas Forum Now

Dumas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dumas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dumas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC