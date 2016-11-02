Financial, tech issues keep metro law...

Financial, tech issues keep metro law enforcement from using body cameras

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 2, 2016 Read more: Amarillo.com

As the use of body cameras by police and sheriff's departments across the country continues to grow, law enforcement in Amarillo is just getting started, with body cameras hitting the streets soon for the three departments in and around the city. Amarillo Police Department has been reviewing different kinds of body cameras dating back to May, and hopes to start implementing the technology before the start of the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dumas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case Dec 3 DC Dave 17
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Who's hiring? (Mar '16) Mar '16 432lookin4wrk 1
Review: Double H Auto (Apr '15) Jul '15 VDN2015 2
News Dumas police blame communication flaw for illeg... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tomin cali 3
Murdered man from costa rica (Apr '11) Apr '15 Jose 3
See all Dumas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dumas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Moore County was issued at December 23 at 4:11AM CST

Dumas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dumas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dumas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC