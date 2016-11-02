Financial, tech issues keep metro law enforcement from using body cameras
As the use of body cameras by police and sheriff's departments across the country continues to grow, law enforcement in Amarillo is just getting started, with body cameras hitting the streets soon for the three departments in and around the city. Amarillo Police Department has been reviewing different kinds of body cameras dating back to May, and hopes to start implementing the technology before the start of the new year.
