MN Bca Looking for Missing Duluth Teen

Authorities are concerned for the welfare of a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on July 1. According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Duluth Police Department is looking for Leah Buehring was last seen in the area of 4000 West 9th Street in Duluth. Authorities said she may be using the name Angel Faith James and that she may be in need of medical attention.

