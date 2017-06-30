First Taste of Duluth Festival Brings Flavor to Holiday Weekend

It was the perfect day for the first Taste of Duluth festival and organizers hoped to bring many different flavors to the event. "Taste of culture, taste of our industry, a taste of our food, taste of our beer, taste of our crafts, and a taste of our businesses, so it's really just a taste of a lot of stuff," co-producer, Tracy Lundeen, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.