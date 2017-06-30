Filing Opens for Duluth City Council ...

Filing Opens for Duluth City Council Races

Second District incumbent Joel Sipress and Fourth District incumbent Howie Hanson both filed for re-election, and Janet Kennedy filed for one of the two at-large seats that will be on the fall ballot. Sipress, who invited the media to his filing, said his first priority is giving his district a voice and said the city faces significant challenges.

