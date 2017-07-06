Breaking the Ice: Freshman lawmaker f...

Breaking the Ice: Freshman lawmaker from Duluth 'trained to care'

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, says her husband jokes she was "trained to care," with a degree in sociology, a master's from Luther Seminary and parents who served as pastors throughout the state. "I live in Duluth, I represent Duluth, and I just really love Duluth," Olson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 years after Antonich's murder, the pain lingers (Apr '07) 15 hr ddduluth 54
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Jul 3 Bryan T 48
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May '17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC