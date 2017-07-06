Associated Chiropractic Physicians Announces Patient Appreciation Week July 3-14
Associated Chiropractic Physicians, a Duluth chiropractor, has announced its upcoming Patient Appreciation Week! During this event, new and existing patients can get a wide variety of free services to check up on their chiropractic and general health. The event runs from July 3-14, 2017, but spaces are limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 years after Antonich's murder, the pain lingers (Apr '07)
|Wed
|ddduluth
|54
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Jul 3
|Bryan T
|48
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|May '17
|none
|16
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr '17
|KAYLA
|2
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC