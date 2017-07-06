Associated Chiropractic Physicians An...

Associated Chiropractic Physicians Announces Patient Appreciation Week July 3-14

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Associated Chiropractic Physicians, a Duluth chiropractor, has announced its upcoming Patient Appreciation Week! During this event, new and existing patients can get a wide variety of free services to check up on their chiropractic and general health. The event runs from July 3-14, 2017, but spaces are limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 years after Antonich's murder, the pain lingers (Apr '07) Wed ddduluth 54
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Jul 3 Bryan T 48
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May '17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC