UMD looking to Implement Body Cameras on Officers
UMD Chief of Police, Sean Huls says as a department they felt the time was right to start exploring the use of body cameras on their campus. "Our officers are open to body worn cameras and we think it's something that our community expects," said Huls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|May '17
|none
|16
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr '17
|KAYLA
|2
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC