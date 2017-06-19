U of M Police Department Testing Body Cameras
The Minnesota Daily reports that the University of Minnesota Police Department started giving officers tester body cameras June 14. University police department Chief Matt Clark says the university's Twin Cities, Duluth and Morris campuses are each testing different camera brands. Mike Berthelsen is the interim vice president of University Services.
