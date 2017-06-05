Survey results prompts review of deve...

Survey results prompts review of development progress

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Business North

A recent study of the region's mining and tourism sectors produced an unexpected finding: While much of the nation rebounded quickly from the Great Recession, the Duluth-Arrowhead region has lagged. In terms of jobs, for example, this area added positions at the rate of approximately 2 percent annually from 2005 through 2008 then lost them until 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May 17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC