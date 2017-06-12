State apologizes for disturbing Fond ...

State apologizes for disturbing Fond du Lac burial site

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Star Tribune

State transportation officials have notified members of the Fond du Lac Band that more human remains have been found at a highway construction site in Duluth. Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Charles Zelle has apologized to members of the Fond du Lac for disturbing a Native American burial site.

