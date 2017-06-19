Special Olympics Torch Run Passes Through Two Harbors, Duluth
"Ever since I became a police officer I've felt the Special Olympics was a great cause," said Ryan Temple, Duluth Police Department Investigator. "It's just a great community event, brings everybody out whether it's business owners that donate to the cause, or the athletes themselves that just enjoy being out there with us," said Temple."
