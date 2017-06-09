Selective Focus: Karen McTavish
Duluth's Karen McTavish has been named the Minnesota Quilter of the Year for 2017, and her work is being displayed at the DECC as part of the Minnesota Quilt Show this weekend, June 7-10th. Her work can also be seen at the quilting studio she runs at 1831 E 8th.
